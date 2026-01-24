Berenguer had an outstanding performance in terms of playmaking stats, even though he was held off the score sheet against Sevilla. Both the 11 crosses and four chances created tied his season-high totals after 24 games played across league and European competitions. He has enjoyed somewhat consistent playing time despite missing one match due to a toe injury he dealt with last week. Still, he hasn't been able to convert his high creative numbers into assists recently, and has scored two goals over his last eight appearances.