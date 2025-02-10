Alex Berenguer News: Does everything in attack

Alex Berenguer assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Girona.

Berenguer had a great offensive display on Saturday against Girona. In 84 minutes played, the left winger tallied one assist, completed the most dribbles in the match with three, won the most duels in the match with nine, and created three chances. The assist is Berenguer's sixth of the La Liga campaign, which brings him up to 11 total goal contributions for the season, and he has now registered an assist in each of Athletic's last three matches in all competitions. They will need his creativity to shine through again when they visit Espanyol this Sunday.