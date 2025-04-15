Alex Berenguer News: Eight crosses in 3-1 win

Alex Berenguer had two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Berenguer made a start after two games on the bench and was very productive, taking eight corners and attempting two shots. He failed to convert any of these chances, and none of his crosses were accurate, so he didn't create any chances. So far this year, he has scored five goals and assisted seven times, having taken 117 set pieces this year.