Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Berenguer headshot

Alex Berenguer News: Eight crosses in 3-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Alex Berenguer had two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Berenguer made a start after two games on the bench and was very productive, taking eight corners and attempting two shots. He failed to convert any of these chances, and none of his crosses were accurate, so he didn't create any chances. So far this year, he has scored five goals and assisted seven times, having taken 117 set pieces this year.

Alex Berenguer
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now