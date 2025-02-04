Fantasy Soccer
Alex Berenguer News: Finally logs assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Berenguer assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Berenguer has logged his first assist since Oct. 19. Berenguer's recent assist drought was not due to a lack of effort, with his 12 appearances since then including 51 crosses (13 accurate), 38 corners and 20 chances created. Berenguer has not been a slouch in the category throughout this season, with its assist tally currently being at an adequate five.

