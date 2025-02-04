Alex Berenguer News: Finally logs assist

Berenguer assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Berenguer has logged his first assist since Oct. 19. Berenguer's recent assist drought was not due to a lack of effort, with his 12 appearances since then including 51 crosses (13 accurate), 38 corners and 20 chances created. Berenguer has not been a slouch in the category throughout this season, with its assist tally currently being at an adequate five.