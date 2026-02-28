Alex Berenguer News: Finds bench role

Berenguer (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Berenguer finds a bench role for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after training fully with the team Thursday while working through physical issues. The forward returns to the squad but is eased back into action as a substitute option. Robert Navarro and Gorka Guruzeta are therefore likely to continue handling significant attacking responsibilities until he returns to full speed.