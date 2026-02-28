Alex Berenguer headshot

Alex Berenguer News: Finds bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Berenguer (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Berenguer finds a bench role for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after training fully with the team Thursday while working through physical issues. The forward returns to the squad but is eased back into action as a substitute option. Robert Navarro and Gorka Guruzeta are therefore likely to continue handling significant attacking responsibilities until he returns to full speed.

Alex Berenguer
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now