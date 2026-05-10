Alex Berenguer News: Flurry of service off the bench

Alex Berenguer recorded eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Valencia.

The attacker tried to provide a spark late in the match to give Athletic a boost as it goes for a Europe spot for next season but couldn't connect with a teammate. Alex Berenguer could have success if he continues to cross like this against Espanyol regardless of his role, as the side has allowed 53 goals in La Liga through 35 matches.