Alex Berenguer News: Inconsistent showing

Alex Berenguer assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Berenguer's performance against Sevilla was an interesting one to say the least. He did provide the winning assist, and got unlucky by hitting the woodwork with one of his two shot attempts. However, he lost the most duels in the match with ten, put just one of his nine crosses on target, and failed to complete either of his dribbles. Still, the assist is what matters most, and it will be a welcome sight for Berenguer who had not registered a goal contribution since February 8. Hopefully, he can continue to get back on track against Osasuna on March 28.