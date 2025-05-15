Alex Berenguer News: Inefficient in service
Berenguer had eight crosses and five corner kicks in Athletic's 2-0 win against Getafe Thursday.
The attacker only created one chance, and didn't assist on either of Athletic's goals. The Champions League berth is secure, so there's a possibility Berenguer is rested next week against Valencia. If he does play, he should do better with his service as Valencia has conceded 52 goals in La Liga action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now