Alex Berenguer headshot

Alex Berenguer News: Inefficient in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Berenguer had eight crosses and five corner kicks in Athletic's 2-0 win against Getafe Thursday.

The attacker only created one chance, and didn't assist on either of Athletic's goals. The Champions League berth is secure, so there's a possibility Berenguer is rested next week against Valencia. If he does play, he should do better with his service as Valencia has conceded 52 goals in La Liga action.

Alex Berenguer
Athletic
