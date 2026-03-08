Alex Berenguer News: Leads match in crosses

Berenguer generated nine crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Barcelona.

Berenguer would earn an assist last time out but would not find a goal contribution this week, instead not seeing a single shot in the match while his two chances created amounted to nothing. His high point came with his nine crosses, leading the match. He does see a high amount of crosses, earning double-digits in seven matches this campaign while avergaing nearly seven per match.