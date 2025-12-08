Berenguer scored his first goal of the season as he helped his side to a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid. He has also provided two assists in La Liga this year, and all of these goal involvements have come in the last three matches. In his last four games, he has created 10 chances, four of which came in this game. This is the most chances that he has created in a game this season. He took eight corners in the game and completed three of them. He has only attempted more crosses in five games this season.