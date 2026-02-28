Alex Berenguer News: Sets up equalizer

Berenguer assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Berenguer replaced Unai Gomez at halftime and set up Nico Williams for the equalizer just two minutes later. Berenguer created two chances and also made a clearance. This was his first goal contribution since December and he is up to five goal contributions for the campaign.