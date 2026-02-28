Alex Berenguer headshot

Alex Berenguer News: Sets up equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Berenguer assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Berenguer replaced Unai Gomez at halftime and set up Nico Williams for the equalizer just two minutes later. Berenguer created two chances and also made a clearance. This was his first goal contribution since December and he is up to five goal contributions for the campaign.

Alex Berenguer
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now