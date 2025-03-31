Fantasy Soccer
Alex Berenguer headshot

Alex Berenguer News: Six crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Berenguer had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Osasuna.

Berenguer recorded six crosses in Sunday's draw, his 10th match this season with six or more. He also recorded three accurate crosses, created one chance and took three corners on the attack. He also won four duels before he was subbed off in the 82nd minute for Peio Canales.

Alex Berenguer
Athletic
