Alex Berenguer News: Six crosses Sunday

Berenguer had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Osasuna.

Berenguer recorded six crosses in Sunday's draw, his 10th match this season with six or more. He also recorded three accurate crosses, created one chance and took three corners on the attack. He also won four duels before he was subbed off in the 82nd minute for Peio Canales.