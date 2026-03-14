Alex Berenguer News: Strong in service

Alex Berenguer registered two shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

The midfielder put in plenty of service opportunities but couldn't connect with a teammate in the loss. However, Berenguer does have a good matchup coming up against Betis to try to get a goal or assist should he keep up this volume. Betis have allowed 34 goals in 27 La Liga games ahead of Sunday's match.