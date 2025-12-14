Berenguer was disappointing as he didn't have too many set pieces and played only 45 minutes Sunday. The versatile attacker has started 12 games over the last three months, a period in which he benefited from the unavailability of Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet. However, he's at risk of falling into the rotation now that the team is at almost full strength in attack. Berenguer has one goal and three assists over 20 matches and is averaging 1.5 shots (0.6 on goal), 6.6 crosses (1.6 accurate) and 1.8 chances created per contest.