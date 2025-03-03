Alex Berenguer News: Three shots and six crosses in loss

Alex Berenguer registered three shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid.

Berenguer attempted three shots, created two chances and attempted six crosses but failed to make the difference as his side fell to a 1-0 away defeat. This is the most shots he has had in his last five matches and is only the second time in the previous 18 he has had two shots on target.