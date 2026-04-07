Alex Berenguer News: Two shots Sunday

Berenguer had two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Getafe.

Berenguer took two shots Sunday, his third consecutive match with at least two attempts, but he failed to put either on target. He also recorded four crosses in his sixth straight appearance. It was yet another solid performance from the attacker, but with only five goal contributions through 25 matches this season it's been a fairly quiet season for him.