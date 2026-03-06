Alex Bonetig Injury: Dealing with injury
Bonetig is questionable for Saturday's match against Vancouver due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Bonetig will need some testing to make the field Saturday, as the defender has been dealt an injury. Unfortunately, he has started in their opening two games, potentially missing a starter just two games into the season. Kamal Miller is a potential replacement if Bonetig misses out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now