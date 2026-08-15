Alex Bonetig Injury: Dealing with upper body injury
Bonetig has been listed as out for upcoming MLS action because of an upper body concern.
Bonetig has been largely inactive lately, except for a lone performance in the recent Leagues Cup games, so this issue mainly impacts the squad's depth behind current starters Finn Surman and Kamal Miller. The upper body designation offers no clarity on the specific structure affected or a recovery timeline.
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