Alex Bonetig Injury: Returns to training drills

Bonetig (lower body) is back in training and has completed full speed exercises with the team, according to Adam Susman of The Timber Review.

Bonetig hasn't played since Feb. 28 but could be close to making a comeback in upcoming weeks. He had previously started in the first couple of games in the 2026 MLS campaign, recording a variety of accurate passes and defensive stats. He'll eventually challenge Kamal Miller for a place in the back line.