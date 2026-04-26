Alex Bonetig News: Nets first MLS goal

Bonetig scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking two shots, making four interceptions and five clearances during Saturday's 2-1 win over San Diego.

Bonetig found the back of the net in the 96th minute claiming all three points for Portland while leading his side in blocks. It was the first career MLS goal for Bonetig as he's combined for six interceptions, four blocks and 13 clearances over his last three starts.