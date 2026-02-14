Alex Bonetig News: Signs with Timbers

Bonetig signed a contract with Portland Timbers through the 2027-28 season with a club option for 2028-29, the club announced. "We are pleased with the acquisition of Alex and look forward to welcoming him to the Portland Timbers. He provides us with another quality option along our backline, and we expect him to generate competition for minutes immediately," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy.

Bonetig joins Portland after making 61 appearances and logging over 5,000 minutes for Western Sydney following his professional debut in 2023. The Australian center-back rose through the Wanderers academy system before establishing himself in the A-League. He earned his first senior national team call-up in June 2025 for the Socceroos' AFC Asian Qualifiers training camp but has not yet made his international debut.