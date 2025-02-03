Alex Dominguez News: Joins Eibar on loan

Dominguez has joined Eibar on loan from Toulouse until the end of the season with an option to purchase, his parent club announced.

Dominguez has joined Eibar on loan with an option to buy. The 26-year-old goalkeeper, who arrived from Las Palmas in the summer of 2023, played 758 minutes across all competitions for Toulouse. He made his league debut against Auxerre in December and played a key role in Toulouse's qualification for the Coupe de France Round of 16 with a crucial save in the penalty shootout against Hauts Lyonnais. He returns to his native country with the aim of securing more playing time.