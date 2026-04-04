Alex Fores Injury: Left out of matchday squad
Fores (undisclosed) was left out of the matchday squad and is ruled out for the time being, the club posted.
Fores is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is ruled out for the time being, with hit timeline to return unclear. The impact on Oviedo's starting lineup is minimal given his limited role this season, with just two starts in 15 appearances and one assist to his name.
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