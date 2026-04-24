Alex Fores Injury: Returns to training

Fores (undisclosed) returned to training Friday, though a place in Sunday's squad against Elche looks almost impossible given the limited time he has had to prepare, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Fores had been sidelined for several matches with an undisclosed issue, making his return to the training pitch a positive step in his recovery even if Sunday's fixture comes too soon. The forward has mainly operated as a depth option for Oviedo this season with just two starts in 15 appearances, so his absence has had a limited impact on the starting lineup. The club will continue to build his fitness over the coming sessions before considering his reintegration into the matchday squad.