Alex Fores News: Available for Real Betis clash

Fores (undisclosed) is back available for Sunday's clash against Real Betis after completing a full week of training, according to coach Guillermo Almada. "Ilic and Fores completed the week of work. They are evolving well. They will be called up."

Fores had been targeting a return after the Elche fixture came too soon for him following his return to the training pitch last week, and a full week of work has done the job in getting him back in contention. The forward figures to slot back into a bench role given his depth status at the club this season, but his return gives coach Almada more attacking options heading into Sunday's clash against the Verdiblancos.