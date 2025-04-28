Alex Freeman News: Finds back of net

Freeman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win over Atlanta United.

Freeman scored the second goal of the match Saturday, finding the net in the 51st minute of the contest. This brings him to three goals and one assist this season, with his last goal contribution coming four appearances ago. The defender continues to see a solid two-way effort this season, starting in nine of his 10 appearances as well.