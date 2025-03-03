Fantasy Soccer
Alex Freeman headshot

Alex Freeman News: Finds back of the net in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Freeman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Toronto FC.

Freeman scored in the first half after a long run left him one-on-one against Sean Johnson. Kyle Smith set up the goal with a well-placed pass over the defense from the opposite side. The right-back will look to contribute more against New York City on Saturday.

Alex Freeman
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
