Alex Freeman News: Finds back of the net in win
Freeman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Toronto FC.
Freeman scored in the first half after a long run left him one-on-one against Sean Johnson. Kyle Smith set up the goal with a well-placed pass over the defense from the opposite side. The right-back will look to contribute more against New York City on Saturday.
