Alex Freeman News: Scores with header off corner
Freeman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.
Freeman netted Orlando's only goal in the 39th minute, heading in a corner from Martin Ojeda that deflected off a defender. It was his fourth career goal for the Lions and also his fourth this season in his first full campaign as a starter. Freeman set new season highs with five crosses and three interceptions although it wasn't enough to help the team secure at least one point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now