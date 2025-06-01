Alex Freeman News: Scores with header off corner

Freeman scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire.

Freeman netted Orlando's only goal in the 39th minute, heading in a corner from Martin Ojeda that deflected off a defender. It was his fourth career goal for the Lions and also his fourth this season in his first full campaign as a starter. Freeman set new season highs with five crosses and three interceptions although it wasn't enough to help the team secure at least one point.