Alex Iwobi headshot

Alex Iwobi Injury: Option to face Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Iwobi (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Wolves, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Alex is back in contention, he's been working with us this week. Big boost to have Alex back."

Iwobi had to miss the last three matches but will end that absence, as the attacker is now set to make the team sheet Sunday. This will mean the return of a regular midfielder, giving them a versatile option who can play in the attacking or defending portion of the midfield. He is likely to return to a starting role immediately as they end the campaign, earning four goals and three assists in 27 appearances (27 starts).

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Iwobi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Iwobi See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
49 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
50 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
59 days ago