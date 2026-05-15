Alex Iwobi Injury: Option to face Wolves

Iwobi (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Wolves, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Alex is back in contention, he's been working with us this week. Big boost to have Alex back."

Iwobi had to miss the last three matches but will end that absence, as the attacker is now set to make the team sheet Sunday. This will mean the return of a regular midfielder, giving them a versatile option who can play in the attacking or defending portion of the midfield. He is likely to return to a starting role immediately as they end the campaign, earning four goals and three assists in 27 appearances (27 starts).