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Alex Iwobi Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Iwobi suffered an apparent hamstring injury and was forced off before halftime during Saturday's clash against Brentford, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain, according to Jack Kelly of Fulhamish.

Iwobi pulled up his hamstring and was forced off in the 41st minute of Saturday's clash against the Bees. The club will assess him over the coming days before setting any kind of return timeline. Iwobi has been an important piece of Fulham's attacking setup this season, and his potential absence would force a reshuffle in the front line, with Samuel Chukwueze expected to step into a larger role if he needs time on the sidelines.

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
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