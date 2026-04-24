Alex Iwobi headshot

Alex Iwobi Injury: Won't face Aston Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Iwobi (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Aston Villa but is expected to return this season, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Really bad news to lose a player like [Alex]. Difficult to say a time-scale on Alex, but back before the end of the season."

Iwobi would leave the field injured in the club's last outing, and a clearer picture is now available, as he will miss some time but is still likely to be an option to end the season. However, with a hamstring injury, he is likely still looking at around two to three weeks out, leaving a return with only two or three games left. This will depend on his recovery and the severity, but they will be happy to be getting back a regular starter to end the season, with Samuel Chukwueze likely to take some of Iwobi's time while out.

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
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