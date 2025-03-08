Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Iwobi headshot

Alex Iwobi News: Assists on goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Iwobi assisted on Fulham's goal in a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday. He also had one shot (not on target) and four crosses.

Iwobi was able to get some reward for his service, though Fulham had plenty of players delivering crosses in this one. The midfielder should continue having success at Tottenham, a side that has conceded 39 goals this season heading into Sunday's match against Bournemouth.

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now