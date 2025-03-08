Alex Iwobi News: Assists on goal

Iwobi assisted on Fulham's goal in a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday. He also had one shot (not on target) and four crosses.

Iwobi was able to get some reward for his service, though Fulham had plenty of players delivering crosses in this one. The midfielder should continue having success at Tottenham, a side that has conceded 39 goals this season heading into Sunday's match against Bournemouth.