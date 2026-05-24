Alex Iwobi headshot

Alex Iwobi News: Creative spark in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Iwobi generated six shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Iwobi was the standout individual performer in Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United on the final day of the season, attempting six shots while delivering three key passes and six crosses. The Nigerian midfielder also came close to scoring in the second half, driving an effort into Sven Botman's block after combining well with Sander Berge. Iwobi ends the 2025-26 Premier League season with four goals, three assists and 44 key passes across 29 appearances, cementing his status as one of Fulham's most important creative and hard-working midfielders.

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
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