Alex Iwobi headshot

Alex Iwobi News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Iwobi scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Liverpool.

Iwobi had an excellent showing during Sunday's win, scoring and assisting while also taking four shots. The midfielder was excellent from the wing and did well throughout the match, tormenting a makeshift Liverpool backline. Iwobi has been a brilliant part of the Fulham starting XI and should continue in a big role.

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
