Alex Iwobi News: Makes starting XI

Iwobi (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Wolves.

Iwobi ended his three-match absence after manager Marco Silva confirmed he had been working with the squad during the week and described his return as a big boost for the club. The attacker is a versatile presence who can operate in both the attacking and defensive portions of midfield, and his immediate return to the starting lineup comes as little surprise given his importance to Fulham's setup. He has contributed four goals and three assists across 27 Premier League appearances this season, all of which came as starts.