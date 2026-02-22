Alex Iwobi headshot

Alex Iwobi News: Scores and assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Iwobi had an assist and scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing three times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Sunday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Iwobi set up Raul Jimenez in the 54th minute before scoring himself in the 85th while leading Fulham in shots and chances created during the victory. The goal involvements were the first since December for Iwobi as he's combined for three shots, five chances created and seven crosses over his last three league appearances.

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
More Stats & News
