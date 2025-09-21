Iwobi equalized in the 38th minute by pouncing on a loose ball in the box and then slipped a precise through ball for Harry Wilson less than two minutes later to curl home the go-ahead strike. The left winger was central to Fulham's shift in momentum and link play before halftime as he contributed throughout the game with two shots, two crosses and two chances created. Iwobi now has three goal contributions in five games with the Cottagers and is confirming his good form from 2024\/25 since he should keep a regular starting role moving forward for Fulham.