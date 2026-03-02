Alex Iwobi News: Scores in Sunday's win
Iwobi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Iwobi scored an outside-the-box strike in the 34th minute Sunday, a goal assisted by Harry Wilson that took the 2-0 lead. He now has seven goal contributions this season, three of which have come in the last two matches. He had a productive match beyond the goal too as he created four chances for the third time this season and tied a season high with six crosses. He was subbed off in the 90th minute for Jorge Cuenca.
