Alex Iwobi headshot

Alex Iwobi News: Scores in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Iwobi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Iwobi scored an outside-the-box strike in the 34th minute Sunday, a goal assisted by Harry Wilson that took the 2-0 lead. He now has seven goal contributions this season, three of which have come in the last two matches. He had a productive match beyond the goal too as he created four chances for the third time this season and tied a season high with six crosses. He was subbed off in the 90th minute for Jorge Cuenca.

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
