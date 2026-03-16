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Alex Iwobi News: Seven crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Iwobi registered seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Nottingham Forest.

Iwobi recorded a season-high seven crosses Sunday, including one accurate cross. He also created one chance in his fourth consecutive match. Iwobi also kept his first clean sheet of the season, contributing two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
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