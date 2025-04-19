Alex Jimenez Injury: Good to go for Atalanta tilt

Jimenez (head) didn't miss time in training and is likely to start Sunday versus Atalanta, Sky Italy reported.

Jimenez bowed out a few minutes after a blow to the head last week but avoided a concussion and should fill in for Kyle Walker (elbow) for the second consecutive game. The other options are Yunus Musah and Filippo Terracciano. He has recorded two chances created, seven crosses (three accurate), four tackles (one won) and two interceptions in his last five appearances (three starts).