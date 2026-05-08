Alex Jimenez Injury: Left out of squad

Jimenez (not injury related) has been omitted from the squad for Saturday's clash against Fulham while the club investigates posts circulating on social media involving the right-back, according to the club.

Jimenez won't be an option for the time being, as Bournemouth confirmed they are aware of the seriousness of the matter and that an investigation is currently underway, with the club declining to make any further comment at this time. Adam Smith is expected to start at right-back in his place against Fulham, with no indication yet on when Jimenez may return to the matchday squad pending the outcome of the investigation.