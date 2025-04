Jimenez cleared a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Fiorentina.

Jimenez will compete primarily with Yunus Musah, Warren Bondo and Samuel Chukwueze going forward. He has started in four of the last six contests thanks to a few absences, posting 11 tackles (five won), six interceptions, 14 crosses (five accurate) and three key passes.