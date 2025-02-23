Alex Jimenez News: Decent two-way effort

Jimenez recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Torino.

Jimenez was solid on both sides of the ball from his right-back spot Saturday, notching two shots, a few chances created and seven crosses in the attack to go along with two tackles, two interceptions and six clearances in the defense. He did see the start, with it only his fifth in 10 appearances this season.