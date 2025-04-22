Alex Jimenez News: Delivers two crosses against Atalanta

Jimenez (head) had one key pass, two crosses (one accurate) and two clearances in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Atalanta.

Jimenez drew his second consecutive stat but didn't have a particularly busy performance on either end. Kyle Walker (elbow) is on the verge of returning, which might relegate him to a bench role, but it'll depend on where the teammate will be used in their new scheme. He has notched at least one pass, one cross and one interception in his last three showings.