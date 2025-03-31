Alex Jimenez News: Will sit out Fiorentina match
Jimenez had one key pass, two crosses (two accurate) and one block and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Napoli.
Jimenez only played 11 minutes in this one as Milan had almost a full squad. He's a deputy in multiple roles when that's the case. The return of Yunus Musah, Samuel Chukwueze and Filippo Terracciano will make up for his absence against Fiorentina.
