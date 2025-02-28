Fantasy Soccer
Alex Jimenez headshot

Alex Jimenez News: Wins four tackles against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Jimenez had one cross (zero accurate), two clearances and seven tackles (four won) in Thursday's 2-1 defeat against Bologna.

Jimenez was energetic and muscular in the back, notching a new season high in tackles, but it didn't suffice to stop the adversaries, and he didn't do much on offense. Kyle Walker (thigh) isn't a lock to return versus Lazio. He has posted 10 crosses (two accurate), nine tackles (four won), five interceptions and two key passes in his last five displays (five starts).

Alex Jimenez
AC Milan
