Alex Jimenez News: Wins four tackles against Bologna
Jimenez had one cross (zero accurate), two clearances and seven tackles (four won) in Thursday's 2-1 defeat against Bologna.
Jimenez was energetic and muscular in the back, notching a new season high in tackles, but it didn't suffice to stop the adversaries, and he didn't do much on offense. Kyle Walker (thigh) isn't a lock to return versus Lazio. He has posted 10 crosses (two accurate), nine tackles (four won), five interceptions and two key passes in his last five displays (five starts).
