Alex Kral News: Records one shot Saturday
Kral recorded one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Monchengladbach.
Kral made his fifth consecutive appearance off the bench Saturday and he put one shot on target in his cameo. That shot was notable though, as it was one of just two that Union Berlin put on target throughout the entire match. Karl also added one clearance in his 19 minutes off the bench.
