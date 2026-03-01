Alex Meret News: Allows one goal in XI return

Meret registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Verona.

Meret returned to the starting XI after spending the previous two matches on the bench, with Vanja Milinkovic-Savic dropping back to a reserve role. The goalkeeper was rarely tested, finishing with just one routine save while conceding via a deflected effort. Napoli face Torino on Friday, and it will ultimately come down to coach Antonio Conte's tactical decision whether Meret retains his spot.