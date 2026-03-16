Alex Meret News: Allows one in win
Meret made one save and conceded one goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Lecce.
Meret couldn't do much when Jamil Siebert beat him with a very well-placed header in the 3rd minute and then didn't have much work the rest of the way to offset that goal. That's now 11 saves and 11 goals allowed over the last six starts for the goalkeeper, who got the nod over Vanja Milinkovic-Savic most of the times since returning from a series of injuries that kept him out of the team for almost four months.
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