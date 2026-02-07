Meret caused a very early PK by tackling an opponent while trying to get to a teammate's errant pass and also conceded in a one-on-one situation later in the game. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic returned from a thigh injury and resided on the bench in this one, and the two goalies will compete going forward. Meret has been solid but not spectacular while manning the sticks in the last four matches, giving up nine goals and making nine saves, with no clean sheets. Up next, Napoli will host Roma next Sunday.